UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Implementing Safety Policy Against COVID-19: Latif Nazar

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 10:01 PM

Govt implementing safety policy against COVID-19: Latif Nazar

The government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was implementing a comprehensive safety policy to prevent spread of COVID-19. However public cooperation was also imperative to defeat coronavirus pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :The government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was implementing a comprehensive safety policy to prevent spread of COVID-19. However public cooperation was also imperative to defeat coronavirus pandemic.

This was stated by MPA Chaudhary Latif Nazar Chairman Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) while listening to the complaints and problems of the citizens in his office here on Saturday.

He said that continuation of economic activities was the top priority of the government and in this connection various development projects were being initiated to improve life standard of the masses.

He said that people should strictly implement anti-coronavirus SOPs including the use of facemask, so that collective efforts can defeat the coronavirus.

He said that the people should not leave their homes and avoid from going to crowded places as the third wave of coronavirus was extremely dangerous.

He said that the people should take SOPs issued by the government seriously. He said that the people should also approach the 'One Window Counter' instead of visiting FDA offices.

He also directed FDA staff to maintain social distance, use facemask and take precautionary measures responsibly during office hours.

He also asked the officers to regularly check implementation on precautionary measures in the offices and all security and administrative measures should be kept active at all times.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister All From Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN chief calls for completing work of clearing, de ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister to converse with public in live bro ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister signals three week lock down, warns ..

2 minutes ago

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results - 1st updat ..

2 minutes ago

Holy month of Ramzan to start from April 14: Ch Fa ..

33 minutes ago

Dortmund face 'catastrophe' after shock Frankfurt ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.