Govt implementing safety policy against COVID-19: Latif Nazar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :The government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was implementing a comprehensive safety policy to prevent spread of COVID-19. However public cooperation was also imperative to defeat coronavirus pandemic.

This was stated by MPA Chaudhary Latif Nazar Chairman Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) while listening to the complaints and problems of the citizens in his office here on Saturday.

He said that continuation of economic activities was the top priority of the government and in this connection various development projects were being initiated to improve life standard of the masses.

He said that people should strictly implement anti-coronavirus SOPs including the use of facemask, so that collective efforts can defeat the coronavirus.

He said that the people should not leave their homes and avoid from going to crowded places as the third wave of coronavirus was extremely dangerous.

He said that the people should take SOPs issued by the government seriously. He said that the people should also approach the 'One Window Counter' instead of visiting FDA offices.

He also directed FDA staff to maintain social distance, use facemask and take precautionary measures responsibly during office hours.

He also asked the officers to regularly check implementation on precautionary measures in the offices and all security and administrative measures should be kept active at all times.