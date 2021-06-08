UrduPoint.com
Govt Implements Necessary Reforms To Modernize Prison: CM's Aide

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Prisons Shafiullah Khan on Tuesday said the government was implementing necessary reforms to modernize prisons and provide facilities to inmates to become useful citizens.

Addressing the second Superintendent Prisons' Conference here, he said the incumbent government was committed to eradicate corruption from the institutions and was trying to ensure supremacy of constitution and law.

On this occasion, Inspector General Prisons Khalid Abbas and Deputy Director Superintendent of Prisons of the province including Hashmatullah Khan were present.

The Special Assistant said eradication of corruption was the top priority of the government which would never be compromised.

He directed the concerned authorities to work as a team in the department to bring significant improvement and strictly implement stick and carrot policy.

