UrduPoint.com

Govt Implements Over $100mln Workforce Improvement Initiative In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2023 | 09:16 PM

Govt implements over $100mln workforce improvement initiative in Punjab

The government has implemented the Improving Workforce Readiness in Punjab Project (IWRPP) at an estimated cost of $ 110 million including a $100 million loan from the Asian Development Bank

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ):The government has implemented the Improving Workforce Readiness in Punjab Project (IWRPP) at an estimated cost of $ 110 million including a $100 million loan from the Asian Development Bank.

According to the Economic Survey 2022-23, the major scope of the project involved; the establishment of a centre of excellence in 20 TVET institutes of Punjab, training programs in priority and forward-looking skills areas with a focus on entrepreneurship and work-based training, improved TVET Sector Institutional framework through Punjab Skills Development Authority (PSDA) & Punjab Skills Testing Agency (PSTA) for TVET policy research and TVET Management Information System & Labor Market Information System.

Related Topics

Loan Punjab Asian Development Bank Market From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

DFM conducts major direct deals on 5 million shar ..

DFM conducts major direct deals on 5 million shares of Gulf Navigation Holding ..

22 minutes ago
 Swiss Parliament Sets Up Commission to Investigate ..

Swiss Parliament Sets Up Commission to Investigate Credit Suisse Takeover Deal

27 minutes ago
 PTI chief's arrogance & ego cause party's disinteg ..

PTI chief's arrogance & ego cause party's disintegration: Marriyum

30 minutes ago
 Strict action against recovery MEPCO staff, offici ..

Strict action against recovery MEPCO staff, officials for failing to achieve rec ..

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach $9.33 bill ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach $9.33 billion

27 minutes ago
 Significant growth witnessed in Tax, IT, agricultu ..

Significant growth witnessed in Tax, IT, agriculture sectors

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.