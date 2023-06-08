Govt implements over $100mln workforce improvement initiative in Punjab

The government has implemented the Improving Workforce Readiness in Punjab Project (IWRPP) at an estimated cost of $ 110 million including a $100 million loan from the Asian Development Bank

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ):The government has implemented the Improving Workforce Readiness in Punjab Project (IWRPP) at an estimated cost of $ 110 million including a $100 million loan from the Asian Development Bank.

According to the Economic Survey 2022-23, the major scope of the project involved; the establishment of a centre of excellence in 20 TVET institutes of Punjab, training programs in priority and forward-looking skills areas with a focus on entrepreneurship and work-based training, improved TVET Sector Institutional framework through Punjab Skills Development Authority (PSDA) & Punjab Skills Testing Agency (PSTA) for TVET policy research and TVET Management Information System & Labor Market Information System.