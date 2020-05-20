UrduPoint.com
Govt Implements SC's Verdict To Complete Ease In Lockdown Amid COVID-19: Nadeem Afzal Chan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 12:53 AM

Govt implements SC's verdict to complete ease in lockdown amid COVID-19: Nadeem Afzal Chan

Spokesman to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Tuesday said the government would fully implement the Supreme Court's verdict to complete ease in lockdown amid the COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Spokesman to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Tuesday said the government would fully implement the Supreme Court's verdict to complete ease in lockdown amid the COVID-19.

Talking to a private news channel, he said all the options had discussed in the Federal cabinet meeting to urge the people to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), adding media campaign had already launched in that regard.

He said the country could not afford complete lockdown because it could have serious negative implications on the national economy.

He said the federal government was devising policies and the provincial governments were bound to implement such policies in larger interest of the country.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said the government was briefing all the stakeholders regularly regarding its measures to successfully contain and curb the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

He said Pakistan had increased its testing capacity to diagnose more patients of the pandemic.

Replying to a question, he said the government was making hectic efforts to revamp the national institutions to yield desirous results.

