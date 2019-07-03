Govt implements zero tolerance policy against corruption: Shahram Khan Tarakai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government , Elections and Rural Development, Shahram Khan Tarakai Wednesday said that provincial government had implemented zero tolerance policy against corruption and various measures had been taken to eliminate the menace from the society.

He was addressing an introductory meeting with newly inducted Tehsil Municipal Officers (TMOs) at Local Council board (LCB) here. Secretary Local Government Zahir Shah, Secretary Local Council Board, Khizar Hayat Khan, Additional Secretary LCB, Said ur Rahman and senior TMO's attended the meeting.

Shahram Khan said it was the very first batch of TMOs that was being inducted in a very transparent way.

Six months comprehensive training was also given to these officers that would help enhancing their abilities to deliver, he added.

"These officers came with justice and will do justice with masses and with their work" Shahram added.

He said that government would support them in their efforts against corruption adding performance of government was connected with the efficiency of officers and their service delivery.

He said that it was the responsibility of officers to resolve issues public issues and give them best support and help.