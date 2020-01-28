Govt imposes ban on assembly for auction activity at old Sabzi Mandi Hyderabad

The Sindh government on Tuesday imposed complete ban on assembly for auction activity at old Sabzi Mandi, Hali Road Hyderabad as requested by the Commissioner in compliance of directives of Water Commission, High Court of Sindh with effect from January 29, 2020

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :The Sindh government on Tuesday imposed complete ban on assembly for auction activity at old Sabzi Mandi, Hali Road Hyderabad as requested by the Commissioner in compliance of directives of Water Commission, High Court of Sindh with effect from January 29, 2020.

The Additional Chief Secretary, Home Sindh, Muhammad Usman Chachar has issued a notification in that regard, in which a complete ban on assembly for auction activity as well as for vehicles carrying fruits and vegetables to auction platform at above mentioned place for 60 days with effect from January, 29, 2020 with immediate effect.

The Station House Officers of concerned Police stations have been authorized to register the complaints under section 188 PPC in writing for the violation of section 144 Cr. P.C against the violators, the notification stated.