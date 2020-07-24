Govt imposes complete ban on tourism on Eid-ul-Adha

In view of the directives of the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the situation of Coronavirus in the country, there was a complete ban on tourism in the Malakand division including Swat, so people should avoid coming here at any time, especially on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, said an official handout issued here on Friday

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :In view of the directives of the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the situation of Coronavirus in the country, there was a complete ban on tourism in the Malakand division including Swat, so people should avoid coming here at any time, especially on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, said an official handout issued here on Friday.

All those who are not permanent residents of Swat are advised to refrain from coming to Swat for tourism purposes otherwise they will face difficulties. Law enforcement agencies across the district Officials have been directed to take steps to implement the ban on tourism in view of the pandemic situation.

The Swat police have issued strict instructions to its personnel deployed at all entrances to take strict measures to prevent any tourist from entering in the district.