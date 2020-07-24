UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Imposes Complete Ban On Tourism On Eid-ul-Adha

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 07:51 PM

Govt imposes complete ban on tourism on Eid-ul-Adha

In view of the directives of the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the situation of Coronavirus in the country, there was a complete ban on tourism in the Malakand division including Swat, so people should avoid coming here at any time, especially on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, said an official handout issued here on Friday

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :In view of the directives of the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the situation of Coronavirus in the country, there was a complete ban on tourism in the Malakand division including Swat, so people should avoid coming here at any time, especially on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, said an official handout issued here on Friday.

All those who are not permanent residents of Swat are advised to refrain from coming to Swat for tourism purposes otherwise they will face difficulties. Law enforcement agencies across the district Officials have been directed to take steps to implement the ban on tourism in view of the pandemic situation.

The Swat police have issued strict instructions to its personnel deployed at all entrances to take strict measures to prevent any tourist from entering in the district.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Swat Malakand All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

HRCP warns Punjab assembly of fueling bigotry

4 minutes ago

President&#039;s pardoning of prisoners is generou ..

11 minutes ago

AJK President hails performance of state Ombudsman

17 minutes ago

Mafia is behind flour price hike: Khurum Sher zama ..

34 minutes ago

Turkish Central Bank may raise inflation target

35 minutes ago

Stock markets retreat as US-China tensions rise

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.