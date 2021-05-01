Govt imposes fine to 123 profiteers in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Districts administrations imposed fines over Rs. 0.4 million on 123 profiteers during a campaign to check overpricing of essential commodities here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Districts administrations imposed fines over Rs. 0.4 million on 123 profiteers during a campaign to check overpricing of essential commodities here on Saturday.

According to a handout, deputy commissioner of all the districts of Karachi carried out raids in different areas to check the prices and availability of essential food items and other commodities of daily use.

In the district South 24 profiteers, in district East 27, Malir 23, Central 20 and in Korangi 15 shopkeepers were found violating the prices fixed by the government.

Fines totaling Rs. 162,000 were imposed on 29 dairy shops, Rs. 27,000 on fruit sellers, Rs. 6,800 on vegetable vendors, Rs. 81,000 on 26 poultry shop, Rs. 74,000 on 13 grocery stores and Rs. 15,000 on 2 bakeries.