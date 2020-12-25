UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Improves Performance Of Institutions Under Quaid's Principles: Nausheen

Sumaira FH 8 seconds ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 07:41 PM

Govt improves performance of institutions under Quaid's principles: Nausheen

Federal Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division, Nausheen Javaid Amjad on Friday said that the present government was trying its best to improve the performance of the institutions under the principles of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division, Nausheen Javaid Amjad on Friday said that the present government was trying its best to improve the performance of the institutions under the principles of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah.

She stated this while addressing a programme titled 'Hum Pakistani' on the occasion of 144th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah on the premises of Quaid's mausoleum.

She said that sincere nations never forgo their benefactors and keep them in their hearts.

The Federal Secretary said that Pakistanis were a peaceful nation. She also congratulated the nation on the occasion of 144th birthday anniversary of Quaid.

Parliamentary Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division, Ghazala Saifi said that the people who loved Pakistan would put her on the path to success and development and they would keep on playing their positive role to this effect.

She said that Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah conquered the hearts of Muslims of sub-continent by creating Pakistan.

Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Mukhtar Ahmed Butt, Senior journalist Agha Masood Hussain, Rana Asif Habib and others also spoke on the occasion.

Later, two cakes were also cut to celebrate birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah and Christmas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Christmas Mukhtar Ahmed Muslim Government Best

Recent Stories

Nation must follow Quaid-e-Azam's vision for bett ..

4 seconds ago

Sindh Agriculture University offers admission in u ..

5 seconds ago

Putin Signs Decree on Holding Year of Science, Tec ..

7 seconds ago

KP CM directs selection of sites for building mode ..

14 seconds ago

Chief Minister Balochistan greets Christen Communi ..

4 minutes ago

Christian community celebrates Christmas amid stri ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.