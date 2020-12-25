Federal Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division, Nausheen Javaid Amjad on Friday said that the present government was trying its best to improve the performance of the institutions under the principles of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division, Nausheen Javaid Amjad on Friday said that the present government was trying its best to improve the performance of the institutions under the principles of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah.

She stated this while addressing a programme titled 'Hum Pakistani' on the occasion of 144th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah on the premises of Quaid's mausoleum.

She said that sincere nations never forgo their benefactors and keep them in their hearts.

The Federal Secretary said that Pakistanis were a peaceful nation. She also congratulated the nation on the occasion of 144th birthday anniversary of Quaid.

Parliamentary Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division, Ghazala Saifi said that the people who loved Pakistan would put her on the path to success and development and they would keep on playing their positive role to this effect.

She said that Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah conquered the hearts of Muslims of sub-continent by creating Pakistan.

Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Mukhtar Ahmed Butt, Senior journalist Agha Masood Hussain, Rana Asif Habib and others also spoke on the occasion.

Later, two cakes were also cut to celebrate birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah and Christmas.