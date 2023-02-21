Govt improving economic conditions of country: Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir on Monday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the coalition government remains steadfast in improving the economic conditions of the country.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said that Prime Minister will take the Parliament and the nation into confidence on Wednesday on economic, constitutional, and political issues facing the country.

Regarding the possibility of dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, he said that all the current issues should be discussed and resolved in the Parliament, and Imran Khan was not a part of the Parliament at the moment.

In response to a query, he said Imran Khan was abandoned the "Jail Bharo Tahreek" by requesting pre-arrest bails in various cases.

By asking the workers to fill the jail, they themselves were shying away from the process, which was another example of Imran's contradictory actions, he claimed.

"Imran Khan, who gives speeches on the supremacy of law and the constitution, is avoiding facing the law by using different delaying tactics" he added.