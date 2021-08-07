UrduPoint.com

Govt Improving Services To Enhance People's Living Standard: Mehmood-ur-Rasheed

Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is improving performance and services of local bodies to improve the living standards of people

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is improving performance and services of local bodies to improve the living standards of people.

Addressing a press conference at the DC Office here on Saturday, he said the people had rejected the narrative of Nawaz Sharif and his followers. He said in Azad Jammu and Kasmir (AJK) elections and by-elections in Sialkot, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had achieved great successes. And by winning the upcoming local governments, cantonment and general elections, the PTI would emerge as the biggest party of the country.

The minister said that the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Central Punjab had rejected the anti-state narrative of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), which caused their failure in elections.

He said the PML-N would have to face defeat in the upcoming elections due to its anti-country statements.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had announced packages for all districts. "We will review the ongoing development projects under the district package, and speed up the pace of work for their early completion," he promised.

He said that the PTI was fully prepared for the upcoming local governments elections in Punjab in February.

Provincial Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Amir Dar, Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas and Barrister Jamshed Ghias were also present.

