Govt in budget 2019-20 announces special measures for agriculture development

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The government in Federal budget 2019-20 has proposed several initiatives for uplift of agriculture and development of livestock sectors in the country.

For the improvement of water productivity through building water infrastructure including small water conservation program, the projects worth Rs 218 billion would be implemented during fiscal year 2019-20.

Meanwhile, an amount Rs 44.8 billion would be spent on increase in yields of wheat, rice, sugarcane and cotton.

Harnessing untapped potential in fisheries through shrimp farming, cold water trout farming, Rs 9.3 billion shall be spent on these projects.

Undertaking livestock initiatives for small and medium farmers, Rs 5.6 billion would be provided for backyard poultry and save the buffalo calf program.

Agriculture sector tube-wells shall be charged at a subsidized rate of Rs 6.85. In Balochistan, a flat rate of Rs 10,000 per month was charged from the farmers and excess bill up to Rs 75,000 per month was shared by the federal and provincial governments.

The government has also proposed measures for small farmers, who had incurred losses due to damages to their crops and shall provide loan insurance scheme and in this regard, Rs2.5 billion have been proposed in the budget 2019-20.