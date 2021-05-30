UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt In Comfortable Position After Overcoming Economic Crisis : Pervez Khattak

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 10:20 PM

Govt in comfortable position after overcoming economic crisis : Pervez Khattak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak Sunday said that federal budget 2021-22 would be people friendly in which no new tax would be imposed.

He said that with the prudent policies and pragmatic steps, the government had come out of difficult financial situation and now the country was on the path to progress and prosperity.

Addressing PTI workers in a corner meeting held at Fazal Colony Nowshera, the defence minister said the government was in comfortable position after successfully overcoming economic challenges.

He said the government would not face any problem in the passage of budget from the parliament.

Pervez Khattak said that budget would give maximum relief to poor people with more focus on development projects.

Talking about PDM, he said that so-called political alliance had been divided into various groups due to vested interests and advised the opposition parties to wait for general elections in 2023.

On this occasion, prominent political figure Sardar Hussain Khattak along with his family and friends announced to quit Awami National Party and joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. They expressed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and policies of PTI government for development and welfare of people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Defence Minister Pervez Khattak Awami National Party Poor Parliament Budget Progress Alliance Nowshera Sunday Family From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Global cybersecurity experts to discuss cross-bord ..

12 minutes ago

Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival connects 80, ..

27 minutes ago

NCEMA, GCC Emergency Management Center, discuss pr ..

42 minutes ago

UAE-Egypt&#039;s land forces conclude Zayed 3 join ..

57 minutes ago

Year of the 50th Fellowship Programme opens for ap ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Press Club announces key recommendations of ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.