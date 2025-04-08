Open Menu

Govt In Touch With PPP To Remove Reservations Over Upcoming Budget: Senator Siddiqui

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 11:19 PM

Govt in touch with PPP to remove reservations over upcoming budget: Senator Siddiqui

Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and head of the party’s parliamentary group in the Senate, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, on Tuesday said that the government team is in contact with Pakistan People's Party regarding their reservations on the upcoming budget

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and head of the party’s parliamentary group in the Senate, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, on Tuesday said that the government team is in contact with Pakistan People's Party regarding their reservations on the upcoming budget.

Siddiqui mentioned that the chairman of the PPP had expressed dissatisfaction over not being consulted properly.

However, he said, the government's team led by Senator Ishaq Dar was in contact with them.

He expressed confidence that these issues will be resolved.

Addressing the ongoing deportation of Afghan refugees, the senator assured that the government is handling the process fairly.

Recent Stories

At least 27 dead in Dominican Republic roof collap ..

At least 27 dead in Dominican Republic roof collapse incident

10 minutes ago
 Railways Minister griefs over death of Senator Taj ..

Railways Minister griefs over death of Senator Taj Haider

10 minutes ago
 "We’re Building a Legacy" – Omar Ahmed on Paki ..

"We’re Building a Legacy" – Omar Ahmed on Pakistan’s MMA Revolution and Gl ..

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at Middle East Energ ..

Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at Middle East Energy 2025 in Dubai

30 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto condoles demise of Senator Taj Haid ..

Bilawal Bhutto condoles demise of Senator Taj Haider

22 minutes ago
 President, PM express deep grief over demise of PP ..

President, PM express deep grief over demise of PPP leader Taj Haider

17 minutes ago
US reaffirms commitment to deepening economic coop ..

US reaffirms commitment to deepening economic cooperation with Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 Security plan for 35th National Games reviewed

Security plan for 35th National Games reviewed

17 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits examination centers during ann ..

Commissioner visits examination centers during annual examination

17 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal chairs review meeting on ongoing proje ..

Ahsan Iqbal chairs review meeting on ongoing projects of CPEC

17 minutes ago
 Govt in touch with PPP to remove reservations over ..

Govt in touch with PPP to remove reservations over upcoming budget: Senator Sidd ..

31 seconds ago
 Rwanda’s High Commission hosts 31st commemoratio ..

Rwanda’s High Commission hosts 31st commemoration of 1994, genocide

33 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan