Govt In Touch With PPP To Remove Reservations Over Upcoming Budget: Senator Siddiqui
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 11:19 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and head of the party’s parliamentary group in the Senate, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, on Tuesday said that the government team is in contact with Pakistan People's Party regarding their reservations on the upcoming budget.
Siddiqui mentioned that the chairman of the PPP had expressed dissatisfaction over not being consulted properly.
However, he said, the government's team led by Senator Ishaq Dar was in contact with them.
He expressed confidence that these issues will be resolved.
Addressing the ongoing deportation of Afghan refugees, the senator assured that the government is handling the process fairly.
