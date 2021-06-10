Govt includes Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine in EPI program

Pakistan has become the first country in the world to include Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) in its compulsory Expanded Programme for Immunization (EPI).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan has become the first country in the world to include Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) in its compulsory Expanded Programme for Immunization (EPI).

According to the Economic Survey of Pakistan launched here Thursday, the EPI is now providing immunization to children against eight Vaccine-Preventable Diseases like childhood tuberculosis, poliomyelitis, diphtheria, pertussis, neonatal tetanus, measles, hepatitis B and typhoid.

The government is committed to addressing hurdles for improving vaccine coverage programme through better management, effective monitoring and evaluation (M&E), upgraded performance management in service delivery, logistics control, human resource management (HRM) and financing.

It is quite encouraging that the proxy indicator for fully immunized-child like coverage for Measles-1 is currently at 88 percent in the country. For EPI, the government had allocated an amount of Rs 2.

2 billion in PSDP 2020-21.

The Federal EPI in consultation with provinces has been meticulously working on optimization of immunization cold chain through the development of operational deployment plans for the supply of cold chain equipment.

After a successful deployment of 6,802 Cold Chain Equipment Including Ice Lined Refrigerators (ILRs) and Solar Direct Drives (SDDs) in 2018 and 4,475 Equipment by September 2020, deployment plan for another 2,301 ILRs, 1,049 SDDs and 89 Cold Rooms is being finalized.

Almost 38 million children were vaccinated during March 2021 through the National Immunization Day (NID) campaign across the country. Pakistan is one of only two remaining countries in the world with ongoing wild polio virus transmission, along with Afghanistan and the government is fully committed for polio eradication efforts to ensure that Pakistan achieves polio-free status.