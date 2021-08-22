Govt increased corona vaccination jabs to cover maximum population: Nausheen Hamid

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr Nausheen Hamid Sunday said that around 30% of door-to-door corona vaccine inculcation was being increased in various parts of country to cover maximum target adult population till end of year 2021.

Talking to ptv news channel, she said the vaccination targets set by the NCOC would be achieved soon and mobile teams on all union council level and district level were playing an active role for door-to-door vaccination drive.

Pakistan has successfully crossed an important landmark of 40 million total vaccine doses for eligible population, she added.

There has been no shortage of Covid vaccines and the government has been providing free supply of vaccines to public, she further added.

While describing the current Covid-19 situation, she said the virus in fourth wave had spread rapidly, with cases, positivity ratio and hospitalizations all witnessing a spike, adding, the government has reimplemented strict immigration measures and smart lockdown policy to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Replying to a Question, she said more dosages of Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines have reached Pakistan which was being distributed to all provinces equally.

In line with the health ministry's plans as well as the objectives of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign, she once again asked all the eligible population to get vaccinated and to encourage their family members, friends and colleagues to follow suit for their common good.

The government has set an target to vaccinate its 80% of population till end of December, she said, adding, in a bid to meet that goal, the vaccination program will be further expanded.

She also hailed the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) for playing a major role in identifying hot spot cities and coronavirus cases in various cities of the country, NCOC has increased 'testing, tracing, ventilators, oxygen beds numbers in hospitals to meet the challenges.

She underlined vaccination is our national duty and moral obligation which is helping us for controlling the spread of the fourth wave of coronavirus.

Citizens can protect themselves from corona by getting a vaccination, she added.