ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Power and Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan on Saturday said prices of petroleum products in international market had witnessed a surge of 112 percent during the last 46 days, but the government increased just by 25 percent as it believed to give maximum relief to masses under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"When the petroleum prices were decreased in international market, its benefit was passed on to the masses. And now, when the prices have witnessed a sharp increase, a substantial relief has also been given to the common man by increasing just 25 percent against 112 percent of world market," he said while addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar.

He said fuel prices in Pakistan, being non-oil producing country, were low not only in the sub-continent but in Asia.

Rejecting a notion created by opposition parties, he said, the biggest increase in petroleum price was witnessed during the tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in mid-2014 when petrol rate jumped from Rs 75 to 108 per litre, which was the one-month biggest raise - 31 percent.

Omar Ayub said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in presenting factual position before the public, as it was facing mafia and hoarders, adding PM Imran Khan had always took bold decisions, and given priority to welfare of masses besides protecting their rights.

The minister said it was the PML-N, which during its last tenure in 2015 managed to stop an inquiry and protected the mafia. While, contrary to this PM Imran believed in making the inquiry reports public to expose the mafia and cartels.