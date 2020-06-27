UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt. Increased Petroleum Prices By 25% Against 112% Surge In Int'l Market: Omar Ayub

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 10:27 PM

Govt. increased petroleum prices by 25% against 112% surge in int'l market: Omar Ayub

Minister for Power and Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan on Saturday said prices of petroleum products in international market had witnessed a surge of 112 percent during the last 46 days, but the government increased just by 25 percent as it believed to give maximum relief to masses under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Power and Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan on Saturday said prices of petroleum products in international market had witnessed a surge of 112 percent during the last 46 days, but the government increased just by 25 percent as it believed to give maximum relief to masses under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"When the petroleum prices were decreased in international market, its benefit was passed on to the masses. And now, when the prices have witnessed a sharp increase, a substantial relief has also been given to the common man by increasing just 25 percent against 112 percent of world market," he said while addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar.

He said fuel prices in Pakistan, being non-oil producing country, were low not only in the sub-continent but in Asia.

Rejecting a notion created by opposition parties, he said, the biggest increase in petroleum price was witnessed during the tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in mid-2014 when petrol rate jumped from Rs 75 to 108 per litre, which was the one-month biggest raise - 31 percent.

Omar Ayub said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in presenting factual position before the public, as it was facing mafia and hoarders, adding PM Imran Khan had always took bold decisions, and given priority to welfare of masses besides protecting their rights.

The minister said it was the PML-N, which during its last tenure in 2015 managed to stop an inquiry and protected the mafia. While, contrary to this PM Imran believed in making the inquiry reports public to expose the mafia and cartels.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Petrol Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Man Price 2015 Market Muslim From Government Asia Opposition

Recent Stories

Infinix Announces Exciting New Prices for Smart 4

51 minutes ago

AAC visits lockdown areas in Mardan

17 seconds ago

Ten players left off Pakistan's England tour over ..

18 seconds ago

KP Chief Minister condoles death of Ex Chief Justi ..

21 seconds ago

CPEC to usher in progress for Balochistan: Speaker ..

23 seconds ago

No compromise to be made on development of merged ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.