UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Increases Beds At PIMS, FGPC For Corona Patients' Treatment: Mirza

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 11:09 PM

Govt increases beds at PIMS, FGPC for corona patients' treatment: Mirza

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza on Wednesday said the government had managed 30 beds for the treatment of Covid-19 patients at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza on Wednesday said the government had managed 30 beds for the treatment of Covid-19 patients at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

This facility would be extended up to 80 beds within 15 days besides allocation of 12 bed at Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) hospital and 12 beds at Capital Hospital, Dr Mirza said in a statement.

He added that Federal General Hospital Chak Shahzad was being allocated for coronavirus patients with having a facility of 100 beds, adding National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had been working on the project.

He said the government had also allocated some places as quarantine included 50 rooms facility at Pak China Centre, 50 rooms at OGDCL, 50 rooms at Redson Hotel, 50 rooms at Hillviews Hotel and 100 rooms at Hajji Camp.

He said there would be a facility of 240 isolation rooms, over 1000 beds and 80 ventilators for corona patients at eight private hospitals of the federal capital, adding private hospitals had also offered to use their ventilators as per requirement at government hospitals.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister China Hotel Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

26 minutes ago

UAE Ports sound &#039;Horns of Hope&#039; in solid ..

56 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy, cooperatives discuss stock le ..

56 minutes ago

UAE telecom subscribers hit 23.67 mn in 2019

56 minutes ago

Hungary's Orban seeks backing of EU right for emer ..

2 minutes ago

UK flour millers ground down by virus-fuelled dema ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.