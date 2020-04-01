Govt increases beds at PIMS, FGPC for corona patients' treatment: Mirza

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza on Wednesday said the government had managed 30 beds for the treatment of Covid-19 patients at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza on Wednesday said the government had managed 30 beds for the treatment of Covid-19 patients at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

This facility would be extended up to 80 beds within 15 days besides allocation of 12 bed at Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) hospital and 12 beds at Capital Hospital, Dr Mirza said in a statement.

He added that Federal General Hospital Chak Shahzad was being allocated for coronavirus patients with having a facility of 100 beds, adding National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had been working on the project.

He said the government had also allocated some places as quarantine included 50 rooms facility at Pak China Centre, 50 rooms at OGDCL, 50 rooms at Redson Hotel, 50 rooms at Hillviews Hotel and 100 rooms at Hajji Camp.

He said there would be a facility of 240 isolation rooms, over 1000 beds and 80 ventilators for corona patients at eight private hospitals of the federal capital, adding private hospitals had also offered to use their ventilators as per requirement at government hospitals.