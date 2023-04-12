Govt increases BISP allocation from Rs250 bn to Rs400 bn

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Ms. Shazia Marri was informed that during the last one year, the government has increased the budgetary allocation of Benazir Income Support Programme from Rs 250 billion to Rs 400 billion which is 60% increase in this budget

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Ms. Shazia Marri was informed that during the last one year, the government has increased the budgetary allocation of Benazir Income Support Programme from Rs 250 billion to Rs 400 billion which is 60% increase in this budget.

She was presiding over a meeting to review the progress of BISP initiatives at its HQ on Wednesday.

The Secretary BISP, Yusuf Khan and DGs of the Programme briefed the minister on the progress on various initiatives.

The meeting was briefed that Rs 70 billion were disbursed among 2.8 million flood-affected families at the rate of Rs 25,000 per family. Moreover, Rs 16.7 billion were also given as fuel subsidy among 81 lakh families at the rate of Rs. 2000 per family.

The Chairperson BISP was further briefed that the Government has also increased Benazir Kafaalat funds by 25 percent for the deserving people of the country. These quarterly stipends has been enhanced from Rs. 7000 to Rs. 8750.

Currently, Rs 8500 are being disbursed against the quarterly installment of January to March, while Rs 9000 will be paid for the installment of April to June.

The number of beneficiaries of Benazir Kafaalat has also been increased from 7.6 million households to 9 million households.

The minister was further informed that the total number of students under the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif Programme has reached 7.1 million.

Regarding Benazir Nashonuma Program, Shazia Marri was informed that the initiative has been expanded to every district of the country under which 510,000 pregnant and lactating mothers and newborn babies across Pakistan are receiving benefits through 472 Nashonuma Centers.

It was also informed that 92,000 students have been awarded scholarships under another initiative called Benazir Scholarships for undergraduate.

She was further apprised that Transgender Person have also been included in Benazir Kafaalat Programme.

Ms. Shazia Marri was also apprised of the latest developments on the new Dynamic Registry initiative launched on 25th February 2023 which will update the existing beneficiary data, whereas this survey, which is free of cost, will also enable new/ eligible families to be registered in the programme.