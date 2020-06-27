Govt increases direct investment, exports: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary on Railways Mian Farrukh Habib said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had increased direct investment by 17 percent and exports by 3 percent despite economic crunch.

Talking to a private news channel, he said when the PTI government came into power the country was confronting economic challenges but due to prudent policies the economy was strengthened.

Highlighting the achievements of PTI government, Farrukh Habib said,"We have reduced current deficit to a great extent."He said the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had taken huge loans during their regimes which caused a surge in debts and other economic crisis in the country.