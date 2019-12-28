Govt increases Ehsaas Kifalat Program stipend by Rs500 under BISP

The government has raised the quarterly grant from Rs 5,000 to Rs5,500 for 4.3 million beneficiaries under the Ehsaas Kifalat Programme of the Benazir income Support Programme Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation and SP Chairman Dr Sania Nishtar said in a statement

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th December, 2019) The government has raised the quarterly grant from Rs 5,000 to Rs5,500 for 4.3 million beneficiaries under the Ehsaas Kifalat Programme of the Benazir income Support Programme Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation and SP Chairman Dr Sania Nishtar said in a statement.

Dr Sania said that the government would now additionally provide Rs8.6 billion for the poverty-stricken individuals.She said the SP has now 4.27 million active beneficiaries after 0.82 million undeserving beneficiaries were delisted.

She said that the stipend would be given to the deserving beneficiaries only.