UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Increases Ehsaas Kifalat Program Stipend By Rs500 Under BISP

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 04:05 PM

Govt increases Ehsaas Kifalat Program stipend by Rs500 under BISP

The government has raised the quarterly grant from Rs 5,000 to Rs5,500 for 4.3 million beneficiaries under the Ehsaas Kifalat Programme of the Benazir income Support Programme Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation and SP Chairman Dr Sania Nishtar said in a statement

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th December, 2019) The government has raised the quarterly grant from Rs 5,000 to Rs5,500 for 4.3 million beneficiaries under the Ehsaas Kifalat Programme of the Benazir income Support Programme Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation and SP Chairman Dr Sania Nishtar said in a statement.

Dr Sania said that the government would now additionally provide Rs8.6 billion for the poverty-stricken individuals.She said the SP has now 4.27 million active beneficiaries after 0.82 million undeserving beneficiaries were delisted.

She said that the stipend would be given to the deserving beneficiaries only.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister December 2019 From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Cricket: South Africa v England scores

10 minutes ago

Preliminary Tests of Russia's S-500 Air Defense Sy ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Military to Sign 3-Year Contract for Manuf ..

10 minutes ago

Details of 14,730 ineligible BISP beneficiaries to ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Military Spent Over $24Bln in 2019 to Fulf ..

10 minutes ago

Laborer, taxi driver gunned down by dacoits in Fa ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.