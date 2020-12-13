Govt increases Healthcare grant from 5 to 8.5 billion: Dr. Rubaba

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr.Rubaba Khan Buledi on Saturday said the Federal government has increased grant of Balochistan healthcare project from 5 to 8.5 billion to bring significant improvement and reforms in the health sector.

While the Nutrition program is very important to overcome the problem of malnutrition in Balochistan, she said.

She expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the annual performance review of food for Peace and Nutrition Emergency Response Projects.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Muhammad Amin Mandokhel, Director Nutrition Directorate, and Nutrition Coordinators of different districts and District Officers of Health Department.

The Department of Health of Balochistan will extend all possible cooperation to the Nutrition Directorate. The report was presented and the problems faced and suggestions for improvement were discussed.

Parliamentary Secretary Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi expressed satisfaction over the ongoing nutrition programs. Expressing his views on the need to formulate an effective strategy according to the circumstances and difficulties of each district, Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that a healthy child is a symbol of a healthy society, adding drought, poverty, and other issues in Balochistan are different from other provinces.

She said the public health situation in a large area of the population is certainly not satisfactory, but it requires a coordinated strategy.

"Malnutrition is more serious in rural areas than in urban areas, especially among newborns and adolescents", she said, saying this proportion is high which is why nutrition is focused on a specific age group.

She said Balochistan is the first province in the country where a regular nutrition directorate has been set up to combine various nutrition-related programs.

Providing vocational training to the people working in various programs under the scheme is a commendable initiative as a result of which trend manpower is striving to provide quality health and nutrition facilities to the people in the field, Dr. Rubaba added.

She maintained work in nutrition programs at the district level all the performers have done a remarkable job in performing their duties diligently and diligently for which the Director of Nutrition Directorate Dr. Muhammad Amin Mandokhel and all those working in the Nutrition Program are commended.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi assured that the Directorate of Nutrition would have the full patronage and support of the provincial government.