Govt increases nominal electricity prices: Tabish

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Energy Tabish Gohar on Monday said the government was taking hard decisions regarding electricity as it had increased nominal electricity prices.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the previous governments were responsible for purchasing expensive electricity because they had made expensive and wrong agreements during their tenures.

He said positive results of the hard decisions regarding electricity which had taken by the present government would be seen with passage of time.

The SAPM said the government could not remove agreements as unilaterally and the matter of electricity was too complicated not a easy.

He said 60 per cent electricity would be generated through wind, hydel and sun till 2030 and prices of electricity would be reduced in future due to hard decisions of the government in that regard.

Replying to a question, he said the government had changed more then 50 agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

He said Minister of Planning and Development Asad Umar was the head of the Cabinet Committee for Energy, adding circular debt would be also reduced by decisions of the government.