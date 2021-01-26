UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Increases Nominal Electricity Prices: Tabish

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Govt increases nominal electricity prices: Tabish

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Energy Tabish Gohar on Monday said the government was taking hard decisions regarding electricity as it had increased nominal electricity prices.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the previous governments were responsible for purchasing expensive electricity because they had made expensive and wrong agreements during their tenures.

He said positive results of the hard decisions regarding electricity which had taken by the present government would be seen with passage of time.

The SAPM said the government could not remove agreements as unilaterally and the matter of electricity was too complicated not a easy.

He said 60 per cent electricity would be generated through wind, hydel and sun till 2030 and prices of electricity would be reduced in future due to hard decisions of the government in that regard.

Replying to a question, he said the government had changed more then 50 agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

He said Minister of Planning and Development Asad Umar was the head of the Cabinet Committee for Energy, adding circular debt would be also reduced by decisions of the government.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Asad Umar Electricity Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Samsung Pakistan held a virtual EPIC event to Laun ..

39 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves ‘National Policy fo ..

1 hour ago

Seven children kidnapped from Nigeria orphanage

9 minutes ago

Capital police launches crackdown against beggars, ..

9 minutes ago

China, India Agree to Speed Up Withdrawal of Troop ..

9 minutes ago

US Justice Dept. to Probe if Employees Sought to A ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.