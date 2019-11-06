Govt increases pension from Rs 5250 to 6,500: Zulfi Bukhari

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari said the government has increased the pension from Rs.5250 to Rs. 6,500 and also trying to increase this amount by Rs. 15,000.

Addressing at a ceremony in connection with first annual pension day, he said that present government has paid Rs.33 billions to labor with regards to pensions.

"It is not possible to deny the importance of social protection for the elderly, disabled employees and widows of Pakistan" he added.

Zulfi Bukhari said that more than 20 billion rupees have been collected from employers across the country he also thanked to the industrialists who protect labor rights.

He said the government has increased the basic pension by 23% adding that all private institutions are requested to contribute according to minimum wage formula and people are working in private organizations should register with the EOBI so that they can get pensions.

He said that 124000 companies across the country contributing to the workers' pension.