Govt Increases Petrol Price By Rs2.31 Per Litre

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 06:03 PM

Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.31 per litre

The Petroleum Ministry has rejected the summary of Ogra of Rs10 increase on per litre petrol.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2020) The Ministery of Petroleum increased Rs 2.31 of petrol per litre, the sources said on Thursday.

The Sources said that the Ministeryrejected the summary of Ogra to increase Rs 10 price of petrol per litre.

The governemnt, however, maintained prices of other POL prodcuts.

(More to Come)

