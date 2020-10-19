UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Increases Prices Of 253 Items Of Medicine, Sources Say

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 02:53 PM

Govt increases prices of 253 items of medicine, sources say

Pharmacists have condemned decision of PTI government for increasing prices of 253 through a fresh notification on Oct 5—a notification that was issued just within the period of one month time.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 19th, 2020) The PTI government increased prices of medicine two times in just one month time, the reports said on Monday.

The pharmacists said that the Federal government issued two notification; first notification of Sept 17 came to the limelight on Sept 27 and another notification of Oct 5 surfaced now.

“In both notifications, the government increased the prices of medicines,” said Noor Mehr, a pharmacist. He said that the prices had already been much high and out of reach of the common man but the government had increased the prices again by 22 per cent to 35 per cent.

“The prices of 253 medicines have been increased,” said Noor Mehr, requesting the government to withdraw its second notification for increase in prices.

Inflation sky-rocketed during the PTI government since the day it came into power; not just medicines and life-saving drugs have gone out of reach of common citizens but the things of daily used like vegetables and fruits are available in the markets with significant increase in prices.

In recent speech at Tiger Force convention, Prime Minister Imran Khan himself admitted inflation as the major issue in the country. He announced Tiger Force to deal with hoarding, high prices and inflation in the country.

“Just make picture and send us if you see any shopkeeper charging extra or selling the things without displaying rate list,” said Imran Khan, urging the Tiger Force members not to act against any one.

“Just tell us, and please do not take any action. Just make picture and sent to us. We are here for you,” he had said in his speech.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Drugs Man Market Government

Recent Stories

COVID-19 cases surpass 7.5M in India

1 minute ago

Guardiola challenges Aguero to earn new Man City d ..

1 minute ago

2.2 million Facebook and Instagram ads rejected ah ..

1 minute ago

Death Toll in Afghanistan's Ghor Explosion Up to 1 ..

4 minutes ago

More than 400 runners to take part in Friday’s M ..

17 minutes ago

S. Korea to resume tour program to inter-Korean bo ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.