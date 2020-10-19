Govt increases prices of 253 items of medicine, sources say

(@fidahassanain)

Pharmacists have condemned decision of PTI government for increasing prices of 253 through a fresh notification on Oct 5—a notification that was issued just within the period of one month time.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 19th, 2020) The PTI government increased prices of medicine two times in just one month time, the reports said on Monday.

The pharmacists said that the Federal government issued two notification; first notification of Sept 17 came to the limelight on Sept 27 and another notification of Oct 5 surfaced now.

“In both notifications, the government increased the prices of medicines,” said Noor Mehr, a pharmacist. He said that the prices had already been much high and out of reach of the common man but the government had increased the prices again by 22 per cent to 35 per cent.

“The prices of 253 medicines have been increased,” said Noor Mehr, requesting the government to withdraw its second notification for increase in prices.

Inflation sky-rocketed during the PTI government since the day it came into power; not just medicines and life-saving drugs have gone out of reach of common citizens but the things of daily used like vegetables and fruits are available in the markets with significant increase in prices.

In recent speech at Tiger Force convention, Prime Minister Imran Khan himself admitted inflation as the major issue in the country. He announced Tiger Force to deal with hoarding, high prices and inflation in the country.

“Just make picture and send us if you see any shopkeeper charging extra or selling the things without displaying rate list,” said Imran Khan, urging the Tiger Force members not to act against any one.

“Just tell us, and please do not take any action. Just make picture and sent to us. We are here for you,” he had said in his speech.