Govt increases salaries despite financial constraints: Parliamentarians

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :In a surprising and generous move, the government has announced a significant increment in the salaries of the employees, despite facing financial constraints.

The decision has been hailed by all sections of society, as it demonstrates the government's commitment to supporting the middle class and alleviating their financial burdens, said parliamentarians.

According to the official announcement, the government has increased salaries by 35 per cent for employees in Grade-1 to 16, and by 30 per cent for those in grade-17 and above. Additionally, the pension has been raised by 17.5 per cent, benefiting retired government personnel. Furthermore, employees with wages would receive Rs 32,000.

The decision to increase salaries and pensions comes at a time when many countries including Pakistan are grappling with economic challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath.

The parliamentarians said the increment in salaries and pensions is expected to have a positive impact on the lives of government employees and their families. With the rising cost of living, this move will provide much-needed relief and help mitigate the financial woes faced by the middle class and downtrodden segment of society, they added.

Minister of Water and Power, Khurram Dastgir said an attempt has been made to keep the budget people-friendly as possible.

He said the increased salaries will enable them to meet their daily needs more comfortably, invest in education and healthcare, and contribute to the overall growth of the economy.

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the government, keeping in view the current inflation, has increased a handsome percentage in the government employees' salaries.

Pakistan Peoples Party's Naz Baloch said despite the economic crunch in the country, the incumbent government has increased the employees' salaries which was a constructive and praiseworthy step.

Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan said the government wanted to increase the employees' salaries up to fifty percent but due to ailing economic conditions, it has raised it to 35 percent which is a good initiative of the coalition government.

The announcement has received widespread appreciation from all sections of society. Trade unions, employee associations, and civil society organizations have lauded the government's decision, recognizing its efforts to prioritize the welfare of its workforce. The move is seen as a testament to the government's commitment to social justice and inclusive growth.

Members of the middle class, who form a significant portion of the country's population, have expressed their gratitude for the government's thoughtful decision. Many individuals and families have faced financial difficulties in recent times, and this salary increment is seen as a much-needed respite. The increase in pensions is also expected to benefit retired government employees, who have long awaited such support.

Economists and experts have commended the government's move, acknowledging that the increment in salaries and pensions will have a positive impact on the overall economy. The increased purchasing power of government employees is likely to stimulate consumer spending, leading to increased demand for goods and services. This, in turn, can provide a boost to various sectors and contribute to economic growth.

/778