Govt increases salaries to provide relief to masses: PML-N leader

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :District President PML-N Pir Hamid Shah Saturday said that the government tried its best to provide relief to people by presenting people-friendly fiscal budget of 2023-24.

Talking to APP here, Pir Hamid said that the government increased salaries and pensions of government employees, reducing the prices of essential commodities and announcing subsidies in budget 2023-24 to provide relief to masses.

He said termed the budget people friendly despite difficult economic conditions.

The business communities, government employees, and people from all walks of life were appreciating the budget, he added.