Govt Increasing Corona Vaccination Centres : CM

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

Govt increasing corona vaccination centres : CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the number of corona vaccination centres was being increased in the city and other parts of the province to accommodate more and more citizens every day.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said that as compared with other provinces, more people were being vaccinated every day in Punjab and the target would be timely achieved due to the increased number of vaccination centres, he added.

The chief minister appealed to people to wear face-masks and follow corona SOPs during Eid-ul-Fitr prayer.

The health department was playing a commendable job and the Punjab government wasalso striving to save lives of people,he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

