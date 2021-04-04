Govt increasing facilities for coronavirus patients: Dr Faisal Sultan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said on Sunday the government was enhancing health facilities in the wake of increasing corona cases in the country as well as in Punjab.

Talking to the media during his visit to the vaccination centre here at Expo Centre, he expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made by the health department for citizens at the vaccination centre.

He appreciated the Punjab government and Health department for facilitating the senior citizens at vaccination centres across the province.

He said that as per the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the vaccination process was effectively continue in well organized manners across the country.

He said the Punjab government was utilizing all out its resources for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Eulogizing the Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, he said that she looked active in war against coronavirus despite her own health issues.

"I have come to the vaccination centre for his parents to get the second dose of corona vaccine", he added.

The SAPM reviewed the arrangements made by the government at the centre and met senior citizens present there for vaccination.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Sara Aslam and Director General PunjabEmergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer accompanied the SAPM.