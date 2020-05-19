UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Increasing Testing Capacity Of COVID19 On Daily Basis: Ahmed Jawad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 12:03 AM

Govt increasing testing capacity of COVID19 on daily basis: Ahmed Jawad

Pakistan Tehreek- Insaf (PTI) Secretary Information Ahmed Jawad on Monday said the government was increasing testing capacity of COVID-19 on daily basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek- Insaf (PTI) Secretary Information Ahmed Jawad on Monday said the government was increasing testing capacity of COVID-19 on daily basis.

Talking to a private news channel, he said almost 13,000 coronavirus tests were being done on daily basis in the country.

He said we would have to live with coronavirus now by adopting all preventive measures against it.

Consensus and unified decision was the only reason behind the success of China regarding defeat of coronavirus, he added.

To a question, Jawad said the country's economic condition was fragile when the government came into power but nowthe situation was improved due to the hectic efforts of the prime minister's economic team.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister China All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RTA signs Metro Station Naming Rights agreement wi ..

2 hours ago

Russian Stock Indices Close Up 3.9-5.5% Amid Risin ..

2 minutes ago

US Attorney General Says Apple Cooperating With Ru ..

2 minutes ago

Glorious tributes paid to Mirwaiz Molvi Farooq, Gh ..

2 minutes ago

PM's stance to ease lockdown vindicated after SC's ..

2 minutes ago

Three suspects held during search operation

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.