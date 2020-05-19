Govt increasing testing capacity of COVID19 on daily basis: Ahmed Jawad

Pakistan Tehreek- Insaf (PTI) Secretary Information Ahmed Jawad on Monday said the government was increasing testing capacity of COVID-19 on daily basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek- Insaf (PTI) Secretary Information Ahmed Jawad on Monday said the government was increasing testing capacity of COVID-19 on daily basis.

Talking to a private news channel, he said almost 13,000 coronavirus tests were being done on daily basis in the country.

He said we would have to live with coronavirus now by adopting all preventive measures against it.

Consensus and unified decision was the only reason behind the success of China regarding defeat of coronavirus, he added.

To a question, Jawad said the country's economic condition was fragile when the government came into power but nowthe situation was improved due to the hectic efforts of the prime minister's economic team.