Govt increasing testing capacity to combat COVID-19: Farukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farukh Habib on Tuesday said the government was increasing testing capacity to combat COVID-19.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was providing safety kits and all other medical equipment to the doctors because they were frontline fighters against coronavirus.

He said opposition should appreciate the government measures for combating coronavirus but it was busy to criticize the government just for political point scoring.

Opposition was spreading fear and disappointment among the people about the current situation of coronavirus, he added.

Farukh Habib said Sindh government should take advantage of the Tiger Force as it would work without any discrimination.

Replying to a question, he said the government was taking all decisions regarding coronavirus by keeping in view opinions of the health experts and according to ground realities.

The Parliamentary Secretary said the country could not bear economic loss for a long time, adding complete lockdown was not in favour of the country.

He said previous governments had failed to improve health sector on modern basis and now they were criticizing the present government in that regard.