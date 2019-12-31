Govt inherited fragile economy: Shafqat Mehmood

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood Tuesday said the government inherited fragile economy and held responsible previous governments for inflation and other problems in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood Tuesday said the government inherited fragile economy and held responsible previous governments for inflation and other problems in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said previous governments had done nothing for the improving of the national economy and education system but they had left huge burden of loans and different issues for newly elected government.

The minister said the government took hard decisions during the year of 2019 for stablising national economy and expressed hope that 2020 would bring prosperity and reduction of inflation.

He said visible change was being started in the country now, adding Pakistan would progress under the honest and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said all allied political parties were stood with the government including Muthidha Qaumi Movement (MQM), adding Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would gain nothing by offering ministries to MQM.