Govt. Initiated Long-term Policies For Public Welfare: Parliamentarians

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Govt. initiated long-term policies for public welfare: Parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was pursuing long term policies in line with public expectations and the country would be on the path of development and prosperity soon, PTI parliamentarians said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was a popular leader among the masses and its pro-people policies have changed the life of common men, they said while talking to APP here.

PTI Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from Bahawalpur Farooq Azam Malik said for the first time in the history of Pakistan, the PTI government was providing equal opportunities to the people of far flung areas of the country in the journey of prosperity and development.

He said that PTI-led government was moving forward with a people friendly agenda and the day was not far away when the people would be living with a prosperous life.

PTI MNA from Bhakkhar Muhammad Sana Ullaha Masti Khel said the positive change promised by the PTI under leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan would be visible soon.

He said the PTI government was taking all those steps for welfare of the people which were much needed, earlier, which ignored by the previous governments.

