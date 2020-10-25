UrduPoint.com
Govt Initiated Reforms In Education Sector: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik said on Sunday that the incumbent government had initiated reforms in education system and government schools were being upgraded gradually.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of newly constructed building of government girls higher secondary school Chak 12/MR with funds of Rs 21.7 million, he said that government was paying special focus on education sector and upgradation of schools was continued at urban and rural areas without any discrimination.

The minister said that schools of rural areas had been neglected by the previous governments but the incumbent provincial government was providing all facilities in the schools.

He said that parents were showing their confidence on government schools by getting admissions of their kids.

Dr Akhtar Malik added that educated and trained teachers were being deployed at the government schools under the reforms.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi said that government would fulfill all its pledges made during the election campaign and nation would notice positive changes in all sectors.

He said that comprehensive plan and reforms were being adopted by the government to end sense of deprivation among the people.

The minister said that government was committed to provide all basic facilities to the masses.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Riaz Khan and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

