Govt initiates 308 MW electricity projects worth Rs 81,946 mln in KP: PA told

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was informed on Monday that the provincial government has initiated 308 MW power projects with the estimated cost of Rs 81,946 million during the last six year.

In a written reply to a question of JUI-F Naeema Kishwar during question hours session, it was informed that the power projects include 10.8 MW in Jabori district Mansehra, 11.2 MW in Karorah in district Shangla, 40.6 MW in Dir Lower, 69 MW in Chitral, 84 MW in Swat, 4.2 MW in Chitral, 53 MW Mini Macro Hydel Project Phase-II and 356 mini Macro hydel power projects in Malakand and Hazara Divisions.

The House was informed that out of 356 mini Macro hydel project 280 had already been completed while work on rest of the projects were underway.

Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai responding to the question told the House that most of the projects were near to completion.

MMA Inayatullah on his question criticized the provincial government for low literacy rate in the province saying that according to Survey of Pakistan the literacy rate in KP in 2013 was 69 per cent while in 2017 the ratio became 68 percent.

The Advisor to Chief Minister for IT Ziaullah Bangash said the provincial government has set 1.8 million enrollment target in the province saying that the literacy rate reduced in the province due to merger of tribal districts.

Meanwhile Minister for Food Qalandar Khan Lodhi responding to a question of Sobia Shahid of PML-N said that there was no corruption in food department, adding that prices of wheat and flour were static in the province and there was no increase in this regard.

He further said that Food Department saved Rs 10 to 12 billion since he assumed the charge of the ministry.

Sobia Shahid on a supplementary question expressed her dissatisfaction over the answer and requested the chair to refer the matter to privilege committee but the Minister opposed to send the matter to the committee.

The women lawmakers in opposition staged a walk out from the session in protest for not sending the matter to the committee.

Later, they returned and attended the session after tea break.