UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Initiates 308 MW Electricity Projects Worth Rs 81,946 Mln In KP: PA Told

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 10:04 PM

Govt initiates 308 MW electricity projects worth Rs 81,946 mln in KP: PA told

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was informed on Monday that the provincial government has initiated 308 MW power projects with the estimated cost of Rs 81,946 million during the last six year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was informed on Monday that the provincial government has initiated 308 MW power projects with the estimated cost of Rs 81,946 million during the last six year.

In a written reply to a question of JUI-F Naeema Kishwar during question hours session, it was informed that the power projects include 10.8 MW in Jabori district Mansehra, 11.2 MW in Karorah in district Shangla, 40.6 MW in Dir Lower, 69 MW in Chitral, 84 MW in Swat, 4.2 MW in Chitral, 53 MW Mini Macro Hydel Project Phase-II and 356 mini Macro hydel power projects in Malakand and Hazara Divisions.

The House was informed that out of 356 mini Macro hydel project 280 had already been completed while work on rest of the projects were underway.

Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai responding to the question told the House that most of the projects were near to completion.

MMA Inayatullah on his question criticized the provincial government for low literacy rate in the province saying that according to Survey of Pakistan the literacy rate in KP in 2013 was 69 per cent while in 2017 the ratio became 68 percent.

The Advisor to Chief Minister for IT Ziaullah Bangash said the provincial government has set 1.8 million enrollment target in the province saying that the literacy rate reduced in the province due to merger of tribal districts.

Meanwhile Minister for Food Qalandar Khan Lodhi responding to a question of Sobia Shahid of PML-N said that there was no corruption in food department, adding that prices of wheat and flour were static in the province and there was no increase in this regard.

He further said that Food Department saved Rs 10 to 12 billion since he assumed the charge of the ministry.

Sobia Shahid on a supplementary question expressed her dissatisfaction over the answer and requested the chair to refer the matter to privilege committee but the Minister opposed to send the matter to the committee.

The women lawmakers in opposition staged a walk out from the session in protest for not sending the matter to the committee.

Later, they returned and attended the session after tea break.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Corruption Protest Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Swat Mansehra Chitral Dir Malakand Shangla Women 2017 From Government Wheat Mini (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Samsung is turning “Lite” this year

23 minutes ago

Christian community an essential part of our socia ..

53 minutes ago

Riyadh hosts Red Sea, Gulf of Aden states council ..

1 hour ago

UAE welcomes establishment of Council of Arab and ..

1 hour ago

Weightlifting corruption, doping accusations 'very ..

2 minutes ago

'Down with USA': crowds in Iran mourn general kill ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.