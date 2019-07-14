UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Initiates Insaf School Program Ensuring Provision Of Quality Education: Chairperson PCE

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 03:40 PM

Govt initiates Insaf School Program ensuring provision of quality education: Chairperson PCE

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) ::The PTI led government has started Insaf School Programme for the provision of quality education in various districts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as about 12 million girls are not going to schools in Pakistan due to economic, social and cultural barriers.

This was stated by Zahra Arshad, an educationist and chairperson Pakistan Coalition for Education (PCE), a non-governmental organization while addressing a literary seminar organized here on Sunday.

A large number of civil society members, writers and academic were present on the occasion.

She said that one in every five children was out of school in Pakistan.

According to PCE survey from 2015, over 26% public Primary schools don't have electricity or access to clean drinking water and 53% don't have functional toilets," she said. She hailed that Punjab had increased its education budget to Rs 340.8 billion in 2017-18 as compared to Rs 260.6 billion in 2016-17 which showed increase of 30.8% in the budget.

Program coordinator Nadeem Shah said the incumbent government had taken certain steps to counter 'issue of access' to quality education. He said after the BISP, Insaaf School Program was another initiative which aimed to improve the transition and retention of children at post-primary level in 18 districts of Punjab and 19 of KPK.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Education Punjab Water Budget Civil Society Sunday 2015 From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

I have nand-bhabhi relation with Maryam Safdar: Fi ..

22 seconds ago

Govt reduces tax deduction on mobile recharge

2 hours ago

These Pakistani celebs took the Bottle cap challen ..

2 hours ago

Tabdeeli in Saudi Arabia as women can now travel w ..

2 hours ago

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab cabinet minis ..

2 hours ago

Suleman Shehbaz refutes Daily Mail’s report, ter ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.