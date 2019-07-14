Govt initiates Insaf School Program ensuring provision of quality education: Chairperson PCE

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) ::The PTI led government has started Insaf School Programme for the provision of quality education in various districts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as about 12 million girls are not going to schools in Pakistan due to economic, social and cultural barriers.

This was stated by Zahra Arshad, an educationist and chairperson Pakistan Coalition for Education (PCE), a non-governmental organization while addressing a literary seminar organized here on Sunday.

A large number of civil society members, writers and academic were present on the occasion.

She said that one in every five children was out of school in Pakistan.

According to PCE survey from 2015, over 26% public Primary schools don't have electricity or access to clean drinking water and 53% don't have functional toilets," she said. She hailed that Punjab had increased its education budget to Rs 340.8 billion in 2017-18 as compared to Rs 260.6 billion in 2016-17 which showed increase of 30.8% in the budget.

Program coordinator Nadeem Shah said the incumbent government had taken certain steps to counter 'issue of access' to quality education. He said after the BISP, Insaaf School Program was another initiative which aimed to improve the transition and retention of children at post-primary level in 18 districts of Punjab and 19 of KPK.