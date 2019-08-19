UrduPoint.com
Govt Initiates Many Programmes For Alleviating Poverty From Country: Naeem Ul Haque

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haque Sunday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had focused to uplift the living standard of the poor by launching mega housing scheme and issuance of health cards for them in its first year.

Talking to private news channel, he said the government had initiated many programmes for alleviating poverty from the country.

Under "Ehsas" programme, he said loans would be given specially to women to start their own businesses. Cattle and hens were being provided to the poor free of cost under the programme, he added.

Naeem said that government had increased development budget from Rs 500 billion to Rs 900 billion, adding foreign investment would further enhance during next two years due to the government's prudent polices.

He said the government had taken austerity measures to save national wealth.

Replying to a question, he said the government had achieved many targets of tax collections in its first year, adding amendments would be made to further expand the tax net.

Naeem said that provision of justice to people was priority of the PTI government, adding the government had taken unprecedented measures to curb money laundering.

