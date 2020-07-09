UrduPoint.com
Govt Initiates Several Welfare Projects: Jakhar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

Govt initiates several welfare projects: Jakhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Threek-e- Insaf (PTI) MNA Malik Naiz Ahmad Jakhar here on Thursday said that incumbent government initiated several welfare projects for the development of backwards areas of the country.

Talking to APP, he said government would continue to its polices to improve the living standard of common people.

He said government using all possible resources for the welfare of masses and prosperity of the state. He said PTI government provided relief to masses in budget.Replying to a question , he said PTI under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan strengthening the democratic process in the country. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan is popular leader in the masses and all issues would be resolved according to the wishes of people of the country.

