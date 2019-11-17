UrduPoint.com
Govt. Initiates Uplift Schemes Worth Billion Or Rupees In PK-69: Ishtiaq Urmurh

Sun 17th November 2019 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Environment, Forest and Wildlife, Syed Ishtiaq Urmar Sunday said the provincial government had approved billion of rupees for welfare oriented projects in PK-69 and practical work would soon be initiated in these schemes.

He expressed these views while talking to media men here at his residence.

He said all the promises made with the people would be fulfilled by the PTI government and masses would soon feel real change in the country in form of transparency, good governance, elimination of corruption and provision of all basic facilities.

He said special focus had been given to irrigation, roads and sanitation; however a survey had also been completed for supply of sui-gas in different union councils of PK-69.

Ishtiaq Urmurh said people had expressed their confidence on the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government had taken concrete steps for development of rural areas.

