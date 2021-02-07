UrduPoint.com
Govt Initiates Various Projects For Promotion Of Livestock Sector

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 12:20 PM

Govt initiates various projects for promotion of livestock sector

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government has initiated different projects for the promotion of livestock sector in an effort to enhance production of milk and meat in the province.

According to official sources, a research center would be established in Bela at a cost of Rs 13 million and a veterinary institution had been proposed in district Zhob at a cost of more than Rs 599 million, Radio Pakistan reported.

The government has also allocated Rs 360 million in the budget for veterinary medicines.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar chaired a meeting in Quetta to review progress on development projects and law and order situation in the province.

Speaking on this occasion, he directed the law enforcement agencies to increase coordination for timely completion of all projects.

