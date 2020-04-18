Govt initiates website providing air travel schedule for stranded overseas Pakistanis: Dr Moeed

The government has launched a website for providing details of air travel schedule for bringing Pakistanis stranded abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The government has launched a website for providing details of air travel schedule for bringing Pakistanis stranded abroad.

This was stated by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf.

"The flight schedule is now available at covid.gov.pk. This information can be found by clicking Air Travel tab at covid.gov.

pk. The website contains government guidelines and policies for Pakistanis trapped abroad," the SAPM said.

He added that the protection of our nationals was top priority and the.government wanted to bring back the trapped Pakistanis abroad.

Dr Moeed mentioned that the purpose of this initiative was to ensure transparency.

Through this website, the public would be aware of government's policies, he added.