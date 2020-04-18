UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Initiates Website Providing Air Travel Schedule For Stranded Overseas Pakistanis: Dr Moeed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 08:38 PM

Govt initiates website providing air travel schedule for stranded overseas Pakistanis: Dr Moeed

The government has launched a website for providing details of air travel schedule for bringing Pakistanis stranded abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The government has launched a website for providing details of air travel schedule for bringing Pakistanis stranded abroad.

This was stated by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf.

"The flight schedule is now available at covid.gov.pk. This information can be found by clicking Air Travel tab at covid.gov.

pk. The website contains government guidelines and policies for Pakistanis trapped abroad," the SAPM said.

He added that the protection of our nationals was top priority and the.government wanted to bring back the trapped Pakistanis abroad.

Dr Moeed mentioned that the purpose of this initiative was to ensure transparency.

Through this website, the public would be aware of government's policies, he added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Government Top

Recent Stories

Spiritual scholar Syed Abbas Gillani predicts abou ..

6 minutes ago

Sindh govt must devise SOPs for opening mosques: K ..

2 minutes ago

AJK govt, ulema working together to prevent COVID- ..

2 minutes ago

Taliban Must Release Afghan Military Personnel, No ..

2 minutes ago

Country passing through critical phase:Chief Minis ..

2 minutes ago

223 stranded Pakistanis arrive city in special fli ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.