PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has initiated work on formulation of the province's first ever science and technology and investigation policy to provide quality service to all stakeholders.

Officials sources in IT Department told APP on Wednesday the government wanted to strengthen IT sector for quick service delivery to people and to achieve this objective, has started work on establishment of the province's first science technology and investigation policy. The policy would be formally launched by December this year.

The provincial government has also constituted first-ever cyber emergency response centre in the country to provide quick services to stakeholders besides people at their doorsteps.

Similarly, seven model science libraries and a comprehensive information technology institution would be established in Khyber tribal districts.

The official said seven other facilitation centres would also be constituted in all tribal districts of erstwhile Fata. An endowment fund worth Rs100 million would be approved by cabinet soon, the official added.