Govt. initiatives improve economic outlook: Tarin

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin here on Monday highlighted the initiatives undertaken by the government for ensuring economic progress and development

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin here on Monday highlighted the initiatives undertaken by the government for ensuring economic progress and development.

These initiatives had improved the overall economic outlook of the country, the federal minister said during a meeting with Chairman Pak Kuwait Investment Company, Mohammad A. M. Al-Fares, said a press statement issued by the finance ministry.

He apprised the visiting dignitary about the economic bottlenecks faced by Pakistani economy during testing times of Covid-19. The Finance Minister appreciated the investment and development banking activities of Pak-Kuwait Investment Company.

This joint venture between the government of Pakistan and Kuwait is imparting commendable role in promoting the industrial activity in various areas of economy, he added.

Mohammad A. M. Al-Fares shared Kuwait greatly values its bilateral relations with Pakistan, the statement added.

Both sides promised to enhance these bilateral ties in various areas including investment, trade and business.

Both sides highlighted deep rooted brotherly relations between Pakistan and Kingdom of Kuwait and shared their contentment over the prevailing stronger relations between the two countries.