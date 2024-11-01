Govt initiatives restore confidence of industrialists: Minister of State for Finance, Revenue and Power Ali Pervaiz Malik

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 07:01 PM

Minister of State for Finance, Revenue and Power Ali Pervaiz Malik has said that the government's measures have restored the confidence of industrialists

Responding to the calling attention notice of Senator Zeeshan Khanzada in the upper house meeting on Friday, he said, due to the policies of the government, the kibor rate has fallen to 13.5 percent and as the inflation is decreasing, the interest rate is also decreasing.

Earlier, Senator Zeeshan Khanzada termed the recent reduction in the interest rate by the State Bank as insufficient and submitted a notice to draw the government's attention to this matter.

He said that when the dollar rate increases, everything becomes expensive. "We should give concessions to our industries on electricity and raw materials and reduce interest rates. We have to adopt long-term policies. A tariff policy will also have to be made", he added.

The government, Khanzada aid, should prepare an electric vehicle policy, adding, measures should be taken to support the industries. Along with foreign investment, local industrialists should also be encouraged and interest rate should be reduced, he suggested.

