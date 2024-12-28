Govt installs around 100 percent emission control systems in Lahore industries

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) On the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab, emission control systems have been installed in 96 percent of Lahore’s industries for the first time in history, while 21 industrial units that did not comply with environmental laws were sealed by the EPA.

Lahore, once renowned as the "City of Gardens" for its lush greenery and vibrant landscapes, is now grappling with a severe smog crisis that has transformed its skies into a grey with a suffocating blanket. In recent years, air pollution in Lahore reached alarming levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) frequently surpassing hazardous limits, sometimes exceeding 300–400 AQI, far above the safe threshold of Punjab Environmental Quality Standards and those set by World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the 2023 census, Lahore's population has surged to over 13 million, growing at an annual rate of 3.41 percent, further straining the city's infrastructure and increasing vehicular and industrial emissions.

Noted environmentalist Dr. Mahmood Khalid Qamar told APP that air pollutants directly hinder plant growth, while reducing photosynthesis and degrading tree health, diminishing their ability to filter pollutants.

Wildlife, especially birds, experience respiratory disorders and their habitat loss, and similarly soil quality declines, further disrupting ecosystems.

Obviously this is evident from the situation produced due to recent severe smog that affected animals at Lahore Zoo, Qamar said, adding that it caused respiratory and eye problems, particularly in those in open enclosures.

It is worth mentioning that to mitigate this situation, the zoo provided immune-boosting supplements for almost all animal and birds, employing water spraying and shaded shelters.

According to a survey by the Urban Unit, in Lahore, the number of industries with air cleaning systems was 43 percent in April 2024, while due to the efforts of the EPA, the number of industries with air cleaning systems has increased to 96 percent in December 2024. The Environmental Protection Department has established 25 AQI monitoring stations in different cities, while work is underway on 35 stations.

Meanwhile, Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb said in a statement that Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s zero tolerance policy is being implemented to eliminate pollution.

It may be mentioned here that in order to combat hazardous smog and air pollution across Punjab, home of more than 100 million people, the Punjab government used Chinese anti-smog technology by installing smog towers in Lahore and other parts of the province.

In an effort to tackle severe air pollution, the Punjab government has also launched recently a smog clean tower in Lahore. The smog tower aims to reduce hazardous smog levels that have paralysed the city, particularly in the past two months, affecting nearly two million residents.

The provincial capital has been struggling with toxic air due to heavy vehicle emissions, industrial activity, and crop burning, leading to widespread health issues.