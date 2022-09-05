UrduPoint.com

Govt Instructed To Public Details Relating Helicopter's Use During AJK PM Elections

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Govt instructed to public details relating helicopter's use during AJK PM elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed the appeal against the decision of Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) to public the details regarding the helicopter's use during the elections of AJK prime minister.

The court remarked that if the helicopter was used to bring someone's family members or other than the defence purpose then it was its misuse. Upholding the decision of PIC, the court ordered the Federal government to share information with the applicant citizen as he wanted to know where the prime minister's helicopter was used.

This was to be mentioned here that the PTI candidates for AJK prime ministerial were brought on a helicopter for an interview with the then Prime Minister Imran Khan.

At the outset of hearing, Deputy Attorney General Arshad Mahmood Kayani adopted the stance that the information couldn't be shared as it was related to the defence.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, said that the information being sought was not related to the defense, adding that a citizen was asking for information related to use of public funds.

If a defense helicopter was used for any other purpose, then it was the right of the citizen to know the information, the chief justice remarked.

Justice Athar Minallah questioned that if I was using the helicopter, how could it be related to the defense purpose. He remarked that the citizen had the right to know where his money was being spent under Article 19A of the Constitution.

The court observed that the applicant was not asking for information related to the defense forces instead he was asking details about the Prime Minister's Secretariat and this was an effective way of accountability of a public office.

The court said if the helicopter was misused, then those responsible were accountable to the public.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that the government should not bring such petitions before the court as it was accountable to the people. The case was subsequently dismissed.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Azad Jammu And Kashmir Money Islamabad High Court Family Government Share Court

Recent Stories

Floods'effects: Prices of vegetables go up in Balo ..

Floods'effects: Prices of vegetables go up in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory ..

Asia Cup: COAS congrats Pakistan team over victory against India

22 minutes ago
 PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appoint ..

PM, Zardari reacts to Imran's speech about appointment of new army Chief

1 hour ago
 PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to ..

PM announces to increase BISP flood relief aid to Rs70b

1 hour ago
 Pakistan outplay, outthink, outsmart India in Asia ..

Pakistan outplay, outthink, outsmart India in Asia Cup

3 hours ago
 Canada stabbing spree: Police hunt for two suspect ..

Canada stabbing spree: Police hunt for two suspects

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.