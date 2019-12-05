Govt intend to increase pension of EOBI beneficiaries to Rs 13000 in next four years: National Assembly told

Parliamentary Secretary for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Javeria Zafar Thursday told the National Assembly that the government intended to increase the minimum pension of beneficiaries of Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) from Rs 6,500 to Rs 13,000 per month in next four years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Javeria Zafar Thursday told the National Assembly that the government intended to increase the minimum pension of beneficiaries of Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) from Rs 6,500 to Rs 13,000 per month in next four years.

During the question hour in the lower house, she told that in the year 2018, minimum pension was increased from Rs 5,250 to Rs 6,500 for 634,000 beneficiaries.

She said the matter of devolution of EOBI would be resolved through Council of Common Interests (CCI). The process of devolution of EOBI had been initiated.