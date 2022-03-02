Govt intends not to increase prices of electricity, petroleum products

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tareen on Tuesday said the government would not increase the petroleum and electricity prices despite the increase of prices at international level.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government decreased the petroleum and electricity prices when the prices were going upward in the whole world.

He said, objective to reduce prices was to provide relief to the people, adding the government did not seek loan to give any relief package, the minister said.

Shaukat Tareen said, 100 of companies had taken a good profit and the government advised them to share their profit with their workers.

Replying to a question, he said the country could face the pressure regarding wheat and gas by imposing sanctions on Russia, adding "We have to import wheat and gas on cheap prices from Russia as compare to other country." He said the government would utilize funds of ehsas programme and corona as well for providing subsidize things and relief to the people.

He said the government made efforts to facilitate the people at maximum level and soon the announcement would be made to increase salaries of the government servants.

To another question, he said according to his analysis the opposition is unable not complete numbers for presenting no confidence motion against the government.