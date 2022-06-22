UrduPoint.com

Govt Intends To Amend PEMRA Rules: Marriyum

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 22, 2022 | 03:13 PM

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting says consultations are underway with the Joint Action Committee on the amendment regarding PEMRA rules.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- June 22nd, 2022) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the government intends to amend Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) rules.

She was speaking in a meeting of Senate's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said consultations are underway with the Joint Action Committee on the amendment regarding PEMRA rules.

She assured the committee that all stakeholders will be taken on board in this regard.

Marriyum Aurangzeb further said laws are being introduced regarding workers' salaries and contracts in media houses.

The Minister for Information said the government believes in freedom of the press and freedom of expression. She said journalists were abducted and tortured in past but no such incident has so far taken place in the coalition government.

